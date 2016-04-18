Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her husband Peter Thomas placed their relationship on display for the entertainment of the masses and now it seems that they are both over all of the drama.

If you recall, Peter stated that he doesn’t get a check from Bravo for his appearances throughout the season and that he has to focus on his businesses in Charlotte to ensure his financial security (he’s no spring chicken you know).

Whatever the case, the two have been chatting away with the media about how their living apart and all, but I think they could be pulling a new & improved version of ‘Nene & Gregg Leakes‘ reality show ‘break-up’.

While Cynthia and Peter’s ‘break up’ could mean big business when it comes to Bailey’s storyline, I’m not too sure that it’s really a story. Sure… married people go through things. Sure… Peter has faced a ton of cheating rumors due to their attachment to the popular reality show. But NO… I don’t think it’s over for these two.

Maybe it’s just my wishful thinking, but I feel it in my soul that Cynthia & Peter’s ‘separation’ has been totally exaggerated, even though there are quite a few people buzzing about their ‘break-up’.

RWS reports that in a recent interview, Leon Robinson, Cynthia’s baby daddy, recently offered his take on the situation, stating:

“When people get married I think they are taking vows to at the very least try their hardest because things are not going to be easy. There will be times when you are unhappy and you are going to have to work through it.”

“There comes a point when it just doesn’t work out or people drift apart. It appears some of that is going on with [Cynthia] and Peter right now.”

“I can’t imagine on Peter’s end that it is pleasant or he is going through a good time. And I know for sure Cynthia is not.”

When Nene & Gregg ‘parted ways,’ Mr. Leakes packed up his stuff and moved down in the basement. Sure, they divorced (on paper) but they also got a wedding spin-off outta the deal.

The ‘reality’ of the matter is that these couples know how to play the game and I’m not mad at it. Once you’ve got a story, you have to commit… even if it’s totally ficticious (ask Bob & Sheree Whitfield).

That being said I think Cynthia may be following in her BFF’s footsteps and it’s easier for her & Peter to play the game due to the fact that he legitimately has business in Charlotte that keeps him out of Atlanta.

What do you guys think?

Are you buying Cynthia & Peter’s ‘break up’? or Nah?