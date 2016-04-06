NEWSFLASH!! Singer Janet Jackson has called off her “Unbreakable” tour!!

The 49-year-old superstar made the announcement earlier today (April 6, 2016) that she and her husband are planning a family so she’s putting her tour on PAUSE.

While Jackson didn’t mention she was actually pregnant with her first child, she did say that she’s under doctor’s orders to rest.

Jackson, who turns 50 next month, posted a special announcement to her millions of followers, stating:

We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change. I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour. Please, if you can, try to understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up; doctor’s orders. But I have not forgotten about you.

VIDEO: Special Announcement From Janet Jackson (4/6/16)

As you know, Janet started the tour last August but announced just before Christmas that she was postponing the tour for a surgical procedure. At that time, she asked for prayers of support but gave no further details about her condition.

Two weeks later she announced rescheduled dates for the tour, which was to resume on 14 May. Now in today’s clip, which is just under two minutes long, she thanks fans for support and assures them that they tour will resume once she’s done birthing babies.

“Once again, thank you to all the fans for your love, your undying love; your loyalty that means so much to me. “You’re truly appreciated. It’s been a long journey and you guys have been there each and every step of the way and I really do appreciate that. Thank you so much. “Inshallah (If Allah wills it), I will see you soon. I love you. Bye.”

Welp… Janet is officially on baby bump watch. Stay tuned…

