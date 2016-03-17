Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta suffered a medical emergency in the midst of a flight from Atlanta to Miami yesterday when she fainted in her seat, prompting that call … “Is there a doctor on board?”



Several sources on board report that Williams was spotted in first class when she got a little ‘woozy’ and at least 3 doctors responded to the flight attendant’s call for for assistance.

Details below…

The RHOA cast member was reportedly traveling with a friend to Miami, but her sister, Lauren, spoke with reporters to clarify Porsha’s mishap.

Lauren states that Porsha has a low blood sugar issue and has had fainting spells in the past. She also reports that one of the doctors revived Porsha with the aid of a sugar pill.

Paramedics met the plane upon arrival in Miami, and Porsha was reportedly fully functional and ready to party. Porsha subsequently posted a few photos to show fans that she was of…

Glad you’re doing well Porsha! Enjoy Miami.

What do you think of Porsha’s mid-air health scare?