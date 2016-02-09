Marlo Hampton, the notorious background character from The Real Housewives of Atlanta celebrated her birthday recently with a brand new look and a new attitude!

[Sidebar: Look’s like Nene Leakes has started a new blond wig trend… but I digress. ]

We all know Marlo is accustomed to creating aliases, but this time Hampton’s new look probably isn’t an attempt to avoid jail time by changing her appearance!

[FLASHBACK: Mugshot Mania: The Many Faces of Marlo Hampton… ]

The fashionable ex-convict took to the internet to celebrate her mid-life accomplishments by posting several photos where she totally shed her inhibitions by ditching the labels that she so cherishes.

[NEVER FORGET: Marlo Explains How Fashion Replaced Her Family... ]

Hampton, shot by Celebrity photographer/video director Derek Blanks, shared the photos in honor of turning 40 (for the 5th year in a row).

If you care, check out the fabulous 40-something year old’s latest photo shoot below…

Marlo may have shaved a few years off of her age and Derek may have photoshopped all her bullet wounds , but that doesn’t make her look any less fabulous!

Marlo shared thoughts about her experience, stating:

The crazy – out of the box idea for this birthday shoot was not only for me to pose nude (!!!) YES, I said nude. But also, for me to wear a BLONDE wig! Talk about out of the box! I have to admit – even though I was a little out of my element, I had a blast! I loved every second of playing my alter ego. She was a little more daring than the OG Marlo, though.

Marlo blond…

​Suit: Stella McCartney

​​Shoes: Christian Louboutin

The unemployed reality diva hit the net after her shoot, to also offer some great advice for those in the same age bracket, and in a blawg post titled ‘40 is the new 20,‘ states:

Own it! It’s weird how some women get funny when it comes to discussing their age. I say, celebrate it! Scream it to the mountaintops. It’s a huge accomplishment and not everyone gets the opportunity. Age is a number and you are only as old as you feel. Give thanks! Every day for every reason! You can’t have enough gratitude even for your struggles. They truly build your character and I know this from my own personal experience. Have no regrets. Use every situation and every circumstance – the good, bad, ugly to your good. Look at your struggles as lessons and stepping stones to get you where you want to be.

Awesome advice!

What did you think of Marlo’s mid-life crisis nude photo shoot?