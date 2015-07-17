Welp… it’s looking like Young Thug‘s street cred is getting bigger.

The Atlanta rapper’s rap sheet grew longer Thursday after another police agency added additional charges to the list.

The 23-year-old, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was originally arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot a Perimeter Mall security guard in the face. It was also revealed yesterday that Young Thug was mentioned in an indictment alleging that he conspired to kill Lil Wayne in the bus shooting that occurred a few months back.

[READ: Mugshot Mania: Young Thug Arrested For Terrorist Threats + Indictment Links Him To Conspiracy to Kill Lil Wayne… ]

It’s not looking to good for ThuggerThugger! Now… the popular rapper has been transferred from Dekalb County to Fulton county where he’s facing even more charges, including felony weapon and drug violations.

Details below…

According to the AJC:

Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot a Perimeter Mall security guard in the face, according to the U.S. Marshals and Dunwoody police. Williams was asked to leave the mall July 7 and was being escorted out when he threatened the guard, who reported the incident to police. U.S. Marshals arrested Williams at his Glenlake Drive home with assistance from Sandy Springs. He was charged with terroristic threats and booked into the DeKalb County Jail. While at Williams’ home, investigators found probable cause to execute a search warrant, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Forrest Bohannon said.

The search turned up several items, including marijuana, cocaine and weapons. Additional felony warrants were obtained on Thursday for Williams on drug and weapons charges.

Young Thug was transferred to Fulton County jail yesterday afternoon where he was booked on marijuana, cocaine and firearm charges. He is currently being held without bond.

What do you think of Young Thug’s growing legal situation?