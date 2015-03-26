Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris and his lovely wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle-Harris were ‘boo’d up’ during the premiere of ‘GET HARD’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California on yesterday (March 25, 2014).

While the cute couple puts on a brave front, they have certainly gone through their share of ups and downs over the past year.

[FLASHBACK: T.I. and Tiny Have Separate Living Quarters – Check out T.I.’s new Crib… (PHOTOS)]

Tip moved out of their Jonesboro home to a swanky Buckhead ‘bachelor’ pad around this time last year, and now word on the curb is that Tiny is headed for a fresh start with a new home of her own!

I received the following email tip yesterday…

subject: A Little Tea Good Morning, Here a little tea for ya this morning..I have a friend that is working in the Eagles Landing neighborhood and swore they keep seeing Tiny pulling up to a house there I was like maybe she she just visiting family or a friend. But the nosey in me had to investigate just to see and after a quick Henry County Assessor website search I didn’t find anything but I was searching Harris so I decided to search Cottle and there it was under Cottle-Harris. I found she did buy a house there in October 2014 (see attached). If you google the address the house is beautiful and sitting on a golf course. Not sure if this is her house only or maybe they bought a new house but it only comes up under her name.

Maybe this is why there was really no response from Tiny when her girl Shakineh was going off on TI on IG. She may know it’s a wrap with them. If so it must be serious if these two really split up as much break up and make up they been through. A little extra tea while I was searching that ring TI has been rocking is def not his wedding ring (pic attached).

I even double checked the above and it’s true. Tax records indicate that Tiny purchased a new home on October 6, 2014 for $1,481,500.

The home, built in 2004, is 12,973 Sqft (plenty of room for Tiny and the kids) and has 6 bedroom and 9 full bathrooms.

This astonishing, custom-built home boasts a two-story foyer opening to the great room with picturesque views of the private pool and golf course.

The fabulous, gourmet kitchen features granite counter-tops, two islands, top-of-the-line appliances and a gold-leaf tiered rotunda with shimmering chandelier. The relaxing master suite boasts elegant trey ceilings, a cozy fireplace and an inviting sitting area with access to a private balcony. The master bath provides a retreat from the stresses of the day with a beautiful soaking tub and an enormous walk through shower. The terrace level offers a media room, custom bar, stone wine cellar, and covered outdoor terrace with spa and outdoor fireplace. conveniently located only 30 minutes from Atlanta.

For the record, it’s quite possible that the home is for Tiny AND T.I. and maybe he just wanted to keep his name off the deed. Who knows… whatever the case, Tiny is a proud new homeowner!

Congrats to Mrs. Harris on the new home purchase and shoutout to loyal reader ‘B’ for the tip!

