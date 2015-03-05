Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is known for keeping a cool head onscreen but she almost lost it last week when Kenya Moore tried to verbally attack her over an unsubstantiated rumor.

Well, it seems that Phaedra’s burst of anger may have stemmed from a much deeper issue.

Parks recently addressed her growing friendship with Nene Leakes, her disappointment in Cynthia Bailey’s messiness and she also insinuates that Kenya Moore may have actually bust it wide open for Apollo… in real life!

Details below…

In her latest Bravo blog, Phaedra reflects on her recent marital drama that played out onscreen.

Phaedra on Nene:

I consider NeNe a good friend. We have not always been on the same page, however we have found a common ground of being like-minded, successful entrepreneurs and mothers of sons. When I needed a friend the most, she was there and I will always remember that. It is easy to find friends when life is going well, but it is the ones who are willing to support you during the storms that matter. During the months when my life was spinning out of control, NeNe called me every single day to see how I was doing despite her busy schedule. She sent encouraging text messages when she could not reach me. I was grateful that I had her and Porsha in my corner because they helped me through some of my most difficult days.

Phaedra on Cynthia & Kenya:

I was disappointed that Cynthia, a fellow wife and mother, would be so insensitive to repeat such an absurd notion less than 24 hours following my husband’s incarceration and the drama that occurred with it. At no point have Cynthia and Peter ever reached out to check on me or my children. I was amazed that she was more interested in spreading a lie than supporting me as a woman and newly single mother. I guess the purported class she touts must have been on winter break, because that was the most classless thing I have ever witnessed. As far as Kenya is concerned, I never expect much from her, but as always her obsessive interest in my life, plus her extreme actions and emotional state, further corroborate the affair between her and Apollo.

I’m not shocked at all, although a few of you may be. I always knew Attorney Phaedra Parks was way to smart to call that woman a ‘whore’ on national tv without having just cause.

Nene even got in on the action, stating in her blog…

This is where I burst into my fake tears, because I have been called a whore and I’m innocent. #Girlbye #Weseeyou.

What do you think of Phaedra’s explosive insinuation of a Kenya/Apollo affair??

Believe it? or Nah?