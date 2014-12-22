Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed (pictured above with his wife Sara-Elizabeth) played host to his 5th masked ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta last Saturday (December 20, 2014).

Atlanta is a thriving mecca for hip-hop culture and it’s not unusual for influential artists to join forces with the City’s vast political culture. This year marked the 31st anniversary of the United Negro College Fund’s Mayor’s Masked Ball, a black Tie and gown affair, hosted by the Mayor of The City of Atlanta.

The evening’s honorees were Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian and Dr. Joseph Lowery and the event was sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines and UPS.

Comedian Chris Tucker, Ludacris, Big Boi, Producer Will Packer, Young Jeezy, Ambassador Andrew Young, and Phaedra Parks are just a few of the many Atlanta celebrities & dignitaries who contributed to the $500 a plate fundraising event. I even grabbed my masked and headed to the swanky event!

There were over 1,300 guests in attendance, who were treated to a performance by Chaka Khan. All played a part in donations during the 31st Annual UNCF Masked Ball surpassing over a million dollars for the organization this year!

Photos from the 31st Annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball below…

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed & Michael Lomax (UNCF)

The masked ball is one of Atlanta’s premiere powerful social events, geared towards fundraising and dedicated to supporting the efforts of the UNCF organization and its member colleges and universities.

Young Jeezy & Ludacris look quite dapper as they strike a pose…

They caught me smiling… (phone in hand, as usual) 🙂

Big Boi and his wife Sherlita Patton…

Chris Tucker & Date…

Jeezy and date…

Producer Will Packer and his fiancè Heather Hayslett

Ambassador Andrew Young and wife Carolyn…

Derrick ‘Fonzworth Bentley’ Watkins and his wife Faune Chambers-Watkins

Mayor Reed and his wife present the Phoenix Award to Chaka Khan…

Photos: Joi Pearson + Jonathan Phillips (AJC)

