Welp… it’s officially over between musical ‘power couple’ Ciara and Future!

[FLASHBACK: New Doo – Ciara Channels Her ‘Dreaded’ Future… (PHOTOS)]

It was just a few weeks ago that Ciara rocked an identical hairstyle to Future’s and now she’s reportedly called off her engagement to the popular rapper.

You remember Brittni right? She’s one of Future’s Baby Mamas who Ciara was sending those subtweets to a while back (click HERE if you missed that).

While many say the break up was due to Future ‘cheating’ on Ciara, word on the curb is that he never really fully broke up with his baby mama Brittni Mealy and Ciara knew it way before she got knocked up.

[Sidebar: Sounds like Deja Vu all over again… NEVER FORGET: Amare Stoudemire]

The real deal about the break up of Ciara & Future below…

Ciara and baby Future in Ibiza…

I’m sure Ciara feels some kinda way after birthing a baby for a dude who never really fully committed.

Ciara and Future’s son is only 11wks old while Brittni’s son by the rapper recently turned one last month.

Prior to courting Ciara, Future and Brittni were living together and if you recall, Brittani wasn’t too happy to see Ciara flaunting Future all over instagram.

[FLASHBACK: In The Tweets: Future’s Baby Mamma Wants You To Know…]

Future revealed in an interview with Angie Martinez last year that he me Ciara as early as 2006. It was during that first meeting, Future said, that he predicted he’d be in a relationship with her eventually.

Years later, the pair were reintroduced by their mutual label, Epic and as an effort to jump start both of their careers they began ‘dating’. It didn’t take long for their constructed relationship to become a real life on and the two got engaged in October 2013.

Business is business and it seemed like a good look for them both. They even shared a home in Los Angeles but Future still tip toed back to Atlanta to be with his other baby mama on several occasions.

Fast forward to now, and my sources reveal that Future has been back with Britanni for months now.

Catch this tea… while Ciara was spotted alone with her newborn time and time again, Brittani posted cryptic messages about ‘coming and going’…

Brittni also posted about she and Future’s family time as she and all the kids were even on the road with him for the past few weeks while he’s been doing shows.

VIDEO: Future – Daddy Day Care

Future will be apparently use his real life baby mama situations for musical inspiration. He’s been in the studio rapping about his extended family and according to BUZZFEED Future will only talk about the apparent split with Ciara in his music.

“Future’s one of those dudes you don’t really interview,” he said. “To know what’s going on in his life that day, you gotta go to the studio that day. He just takes longer to put his words together and his thoughts.”

So prepare to hear about the sordid details of Future and Ciara’s ‘breakup’ on the radio soon…

Future’s working now, the friend said, on a mixtape to be released to iTunes later this fall titled Evol. Pronounced like evil, that’s “love spelled backwards,” the friend explained, suggesting that the forthcoming songs are not specifically about falling out of love, but rather about the unexpected forms love can take. “Future has a weird way to love. You might see it’s not all the way right, but it’s still love. It’s not traditional love.”

Sources say that while Future and Ciara won’t be heading to the alter, he plans to be their for his new son.

If you recall, Future got all of his baby mamas together back when he and Ciara first got engaged (click HERE if you missed that).

With 4 baby mamas, his ideal situation would be for them all to get along for the sake of the kids because they’re all a part of a family, albeit a non-traditional one.

What do you think of Future & Ciara’s break up?

Who’s really surprised that he’s back with his baby mama?