Meet Jeremy Meeks, a 30-year-old felon who was busted in a Stockton, California gun sting.
Meeks’ mugshot quickly went viral yesterday when the Stockton police department posted it online.
While ladies (and quite a few men) fawned over Meeks online, I, for one couldn’t figure out what the big deal was.
Jails are fulla fine felons. What makes that one so special??
— Michelle Brown (@ATLien) June 20, 2014
Jeremy Meeks can’t figure it out either and he recently spoke out from his jail cell about all the hoopla.
More details about the ‘viral felon’ + watch video of his interview below…
Jeremy Meeks was interviewed recently by a Stockton news station and he says he’s just as shocked as the world is about this newfound online popularity.
It the interview, Meeks states, “I appreciate that. But I just want them to know that this is really not me. Like… I’m not some kingpin.”
[Interpretation: “I might be cute, but I’m broke as hell.”]
On another note, for those inquiring minds who want to know Meeks’ ‘relationship status’ he may not even be single (not that anyone cares nowadays.)
A woman on Facebook is claiming that he’s married with kids, stating:
