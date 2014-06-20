Meet Jeremy Meeks, a 30-year-old felon who was busted in a Stockton, California gun sting.

Meeks’ mugshot quickly went viral yesterday when the Stockton police department posted it online.

While ladies (and quite a few men) fawned over Meeks online, I, for one couldn’t figure out what the big deal was.

Jails are fulla fine felons. What makes that one so special?? — Michelle Brown  (@ATLien) June 20, 2014

Jeremy Meeks can’t figure it out either and he recently spoke out from his jail cell about all the hoopla.

More details about the ‘viral felon’ + watch video of his interview below…



Jeremy Meeks was interviewed recently by a Stockton news station and he says he’s just as shocked as the world is about this newfound online popularity.

It the interview, Meeks states, “I appreciate that. But I just want them to know that this is really not me. Like… I’m not some kingpin.”

[Interpretation: “I might be cute, but I’m broke as hell.”]

On another note, for those inquiring minds who want to know Meeks’ ‘relationship status’ he may not even be single (not that anyone cares nowadays.)

A woman on Facebook is claiming that he’s married with kids, stating:

She also sent along the following photo of Meeks posted up with a woman she claims is his wife…

Whatever the case, Meeks’ male model good looks and baby blue eyes has caused quite a stir online.

What do you think of all the hubbub over Jeremy Meek’s mugshot?

Hot or Nah?