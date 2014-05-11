in her mind

Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has caught a ton of flack about her ‘invisible’ African prince, but it seems like he may actually exist

The popular reality star was spotted roaming the campus of Harvard University last week with a nigerian billionaire who just so happens to be married with 3 kids.

Details + photo of Kenya’s ‘African Prince’ below…

Kenya’s “African prince” has been identified as Nigerian billionaire Tonye Cole (pictured above).

The couple was photographed by a fan during their visit to Harvard University, however the former beauty queen has yet to confirm that Cole is the ‘African’ prince she’s been claiming all this time.

Cole’s Nigerian background got the rumor mill spinning, but according to several online sources, the “African prince” is allegedly already married with three kids.

[Sidebar: No wonder Kenya chose to visit a sperm bank instead of using her ‘man’s’ sperm… ]

If the rumor mill is true, Kenya won’t be the first ‘housewife’ to be caught up with a married man… (never forget Kim Zolciak & Lee Najjar aka Big Poppa). It also won’t be first time KENYA has been ‘caught up’ with a married man (click HERE to refresh your memory).

Are we really surprised that Kenya’s ‘African’ prince could be married with kids?

Photos: Twitter/Instagram