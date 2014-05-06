Porsha Stewart Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta once repented from her life of booty shaking in low budget rap videos by hitting the pulpit and spreading the gospel.

With all the gay rumors surrounding Porsha’s ex-husband, Kordell Stewart (click HERE if you missed that), it’s not that surprising that a video has surfaced of Williams preaching against homosexuality.

[FLASHBACK: Life After Divorce: Kordell Stewart Is Single & Dating A Gay Girl… (VIDEO)]

In a video taped sermon, ‘Evangelist’ Williams reminds her congregation that it is their job to save hookers, drug dealers and ‘the gays,’ stating, “We Christians supposed to be trying to save [the gays]!”

Watch video of ‘evangelist’ Porsha Williams’ statements below…

VIDEO: ‘Evangelist’ Porsha Williams Preaches Against Homosexuality

Welp… Maybe all ‘the Gays’ who do Porsha’s hair, makeup and styling will cast a blind eye on this one. Maybe.

But being as though this was actually taped years ago, perhaps Porsha should get a pass for her condemnation of the special interest group, who pretty much made her who she is today.

What do you think of Porsha’s sermon?