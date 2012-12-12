New Atlanta housewife Porsha Stewart, wife of retired NFL player Kordell Stewart, has been getting a bad rap lately.

The 32 year old, who was once an aspiring model/actress has found her way onto the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and it seems that she’s bound for reality show super stardom.

Porsha has been portrayed on the show as young and dumb but she’s cute and extremely likeable. She’s been caught on camera holding up 3 fingers when she was referring to two pairs She also became the butt of several jokes after her 269 days a year comment.

Kordell Stewart, the newest husband on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, met a true Georgia Peach rings in at 40 years of age, about 8 years older than his new wife. The New Orleans native was once the star quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, however Stewart quit the game after being labeled as gay by many of his team mates & peers.

I wasn’t seeking a response when I sent that, but apparently Kordell was anxiously anticipating my next story, which is a lot longer than it started out because I wanted to make sure it contained ALLLLL of the facts.

If you’re into sports, which many RHOA viewers aren’t, you’ve probably already heard all of the stories about Kordell. The “rumors” even followed Stewart to Atlanta, where many assumed Kordell was gay… that is, until he abruptly tied the knot last year.

Yuuup…. it’s about to get really “REAL” on RHOA this season! Especially since I “heard” that they will be diving into those gay “rumors” that have followed Stewart from state to state for years.

Hence the reason Walter Jackson hit the Atlanta airwaves to shut down Kenya Moore’s statements ASAP…

A little Kordell Stewart background…

For years, Kordell, a stellar quarterback who once played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was plagued by talk that he frequented Schenley Park.,a Pittsburgh area park frequented by gay and transexual men.

There was even talk that an officer had once witnessed Stewart engaging in gay sex in a limousine but because of his notoriety as the city’s star quarterback, the incident was swept under the rug.

Apparently as time went on, other reports of his alleged homosexual activity became “rumors” that never held any substantiated proof. Nobody dared to go on the record because even if the rumors were true, homosexuality isn’t illegal. That was during the period when ‘Don’t ask… don’t tell’ was the norm.

As a QB, it’s important for your team mates to protect you on the field, and being that most NFL players (especially back then) weren’t too “gay friendly,” there were times Stewart had to convince his own team that he wasn’t gay for his own protection on the field.

Plaxico Burress even spoke about the rumors that dogged the quarterback during their mutual time in Pittsburgh and referenced the situation in his memoirs.

In a 2008 radio interview with Tim Benz of 105.9 The X in Pittsburgh, Burress stated:

“It had to be tough on him personally. I didn’t call him gay or anything like that. . . . I think that’s one of the reasons why he really couldn’t become the player that he wanted to be. . . . It has to play on you mentally a little bit.”

Burress elaborated on the topic in Chapter 5 of his book, Giant: The Road to the Super Bowl , where he wrote:

People were talking about [Kordell] being gay. The players heard that, but we never talked about it. I don’t know if Kordell is gay or not. It was none of our business. If ever we would have talked about it, it would have made everybody uncomfortable. If some player was gay, I don’t think he could come out while he was still playing. It would be real hard. It would mess a team up mentally and it wouldn’t be good for that person.”

Burress also said that the rumors caused Stewart to withdraw from teammates.

He had to watch the people that he hung around with. Just hanging out with your friends, or your boys and your cousins, all those things come to the surface. I think he just insulated himself after a while.

In the 1997 season, Kordell called a team meeting specifically to reiterate that he wasn’t gay.

He’s said to have gone into details about specific sex acts that he liked and also wanted to reassure his team mates of his heterosexuality, stating: “I believe in Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.”

Stewart also he allegedly warned team mates: “You’d better not leave your girlfriends around me, because I’m out to prove a point!”

In 1999, Sports Illustrated addressed the topic of Stewart’s sexuality. Up until that point, Stewart had declined to discuss private life, but he recounted to SI that the team meeting was prompted by friends who told him of rumors circulating about him being gay.

Sports Illustrated had also done an article that referenced fans’ speculation about Stewart’s sexual preference.

Stewart once spoke to KDKA radio in Pittsburgh, where he stated:

“I was a guy who stood up in front of the team and just said, basically, this is what’s going on,” “A rumor is a rumor, you look it up in the dictionary it will tell you exactly what it means. I’m Kordell Stewart, the guy who worked with you guys and … has made some great plays around this place. And I don’t want any fan or any knucklehead outside of this organization make you feel any differently about me as a player.” “The rumors can be real nasty sometimes, believe me. When you’re out there on the field and you hear some of the things that are said, it can be real nasty. … It can cause you to be bitter,” he said.

Kordell is now happily married to his lovely new “housewife” Porsha, a former model/video chick who is almost 10 years his junior. He has a son, Syre, from a previous relationship. [Sidebar: Syre’s mom “Tania” is coincidentally one of Sheree Whitfield’s BFF’s who appeared on RHOA briefly during season 2 or 3. ]

Case closed. Kordell is married now and even fathered a child, so he can’t possibly be gay…. right? 😯

Stay tuned… “they say” those gay “rumors” about Kordell will be addressed during season 5 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Is Kordell Stewart Gay? Did those rumors spring outta thin air?

Thoughts?