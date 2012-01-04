“They used to be everywhere… now they’re NEVER there.”

I reached out to Lisa back then and she declined to comment, but she felt some kinda way when MediaFakeOut stole my story the next day and then hit twitter to rant about it.

My post was written August 19, 2011 and by August 24th Ed had officially filed for divorce from the former reality show star.

Well… it’s final. R.I.P. to the socialite couple formerly known as the Hartwells.

First Eric divorces Deshawn Snow… and now Ed divorces Lisa Wu… *sigh*

Is there a RHOA curse??

And yes… Sharon Millette Hartwell is actually Lisa Wu’s real name. (whoodathunkit?)

At any rate, no one knows what actually happened between the two, who were rarely seen around town outside of each other’s company, but whatever it was… word on the curb is that Lisa did it.

Ed filed for divorce on August 24, 2011 and on October 7, 2011 a final judgment and decree had been entered… i.e. divorce finalized.

The feisty “housewife” confronted me at Big Boi’s Halloween party a few months after I did that post, and I presumed she’d come to the celebration to specifically seek me out since she was the only one there not in costume and had never attended a Big Boi event in the past.

Long story short… Lisa blamed me for “creating a firestorm” by putting the info out there.

I knew they’d been separated since March or April of 2010, and said nothing until a reader inquired about Lisa being seen without her ring… in AUGUST! And by the time Lisa confronted me in OCTOBER, the divorce had been finalized.

Needless to say, I’m still at a loss as to what her beef was with me. I had absolutely nothing to do with Ed filing dem papers…. but I digress.

I know that divorce is hard… (hell, I’ve been through one!) and sometimes we hate the world for things we can’t control.