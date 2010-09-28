Jamal Parris, a member of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, filed the 3rd lawsuit against Bishop Eddie Long, the church and the Longfellows Youth Academy Inc. last week.

Jamal is said to have attempted suicide earlier this year and wrote a letter describing the pain he suffered as a result of what Bishop Eddie Long did to him.

In an open letter posted to his Facebook page back in April, Parris detailed how his life was forever changed.

‘Do you remember the time that you used to be able to look at yourself, know and like the person you saw looking back. I cant say that i do. I can honestly say that life has been hard, i have wanted to quit many many times and tried to quit by terminating my membership here on earth. But i am still here. Through the trials i am here. you have hurt me. I am not DEAD. i am still standing, tears in my eyes, years of hurt in my heart, feet on the ground. i am here. all i ever did was love you and want you to love me. you lied and deceived me. Why. does it matter do you even know. I lost a life because of you. the sad part is it is the life you gave. i gave up so much, of myself and what i valued most. for you. Whether someone tells you about this note or not, God knows it and sees my heart. I will no longer allow you and your actions to stop me from living. I will not allow you to take anymore from what you have taken. and if you dont know let me tell you: my joy and peace, my innocence, you murdered that genuine person that was inside of me, the person that god made me. you took away hope, and you almost caused me to take my own soul. what kind of person are you. You are not a human, you are a monster, you have made me one to those who care and cared about me and now i see the world like i see you, evil, corrupted and full of lies. i dont need you to hurt or love me anymore i can do that by myself for free, no price and no string attached.’

A close friend of Jamal’s also hit up the media to reveal that he believes the allegations to be true.

Antonio Makins says he is the best friend of one of Bishop long’s accusers. And, he says he has reason to believe the sexual misconduct allegations of a man he considers a brother. He sat down with senior I-team reporter Dale Russell for an exclusive interview.

Makins, who grew up with Parris, says Jamal told him about the alleged sexual misconduct two years ago. Parris, who is 23, would have been 21 at the time of the alleged relationship with the bishop.

“He doesn’t know what to do. He’s just lost right now,” said Makins. He said he saw Bishop Long lavish jewelry, gifts, cars and money on Jamal and Jamal’s mother. “He’s like so brainwashed ’til he don’t know who to trust,” said Makins.

Makins said he was in Afghanistan two years ago when Jamal called him crying, telling him for the first time his story about his sexual relationship with the bishop. He believes Jamal would be too embarrassed to admit to such a relationship if it weren’t true.

