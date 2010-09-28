DSC_8378 CLUB SHOTS: 50 Cent & Joseph Sikora of “POWER” Hit The Gold Room… (PHOTOS)

CLUB SHOTS: 50 Cent & Joseph Sikora of “POWER” Hit The Gold Room… (PHOTOS)

T.I. Us Or Else SFTA LISTEN UP! T.I. Pens Open Letter To Donald Trump + Blasts Entertainers Who Have Chosen To Meet With The President-Elect… (VIDEO)

LISTEN UP! T.I. Pens Open Letter To Donald Trump + Blasts Entertainers Who Have Chosen To Meet With The President-Elect… (VIDEO)

Phaedra-Parks-Pop-Up-Shop-23 #RHOA RECAP: Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9, Episode 10 ‘Uncharitable Behavior’ + Watch Full Video…

#RHOA RECAP: Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9, Episode 10 ‘Uncharitable Behavior’ + Watch Full Video…