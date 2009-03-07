It’s been leaked recently that former Xscape member Kandi Burruss has been slated as the replacement for DeShawn Snow on the next season of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta. I’m really excited about this new season!

Kandi has a looooong history on the music scene in the ‘A.’ From her participation in the R&B singing group Xscape (which also included sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott, as well as Burruss’ best friend Tameka “Tiny” Cottle)…to her high profile relationships with industry dudes, Kandi’s definitely no stranger to controversy.

She’ll fit into the ‘housewives’ gang quite well cause her name has been around these here parts for a minute.

It’s been said that she was the main reason behind the breakup of Xscape because her *cough* ‘relationship’ with the group’s producer, which happened to be Jermaine Dupri, was the group’s final breaking point. Causing mad tension and cries of favoritism amongst the other members.

Kandi’s been involved with one of the twins from Jagged Edge (another SoSoDef group) and was also involved in a high profile relationship with Gerald Levert for a while. That relationship ended after the couple couldn’t see eye to eye.

Kandi’s greatest claim to fame is her Grammy award-winning songwriting credits, some of which shared with Atlanta producer Kevin “Shekespere” Briggs. In addition to their working ‘relationship’, the two eventually hooked up as well. She has 6 year old daughter by Russell “Block” Spencer of Block Entertainment.

Kandi’s been sporting a ring lately, so she may be engaged to a new boo. All I know is… DeShawn may have been dubbed the “boring one” but Kandi will bring some real old school Atlanta ‘flava’ to the show!

I can’t wait!

Check out this video of Kandi on BETJ’s Tears Shears and Beauty with her hairstylist DerekJ discussing why stars and celebrities don’t pay: