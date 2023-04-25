Was THIS Why Don Lemon Was Fired?! (VIDEO)

As previously reported, Don Lemon was unceremoniously fired Monday, April 24, 2023 after completing his usual appearance on “CNN This Morning”.

A video has surfaced of the former CNN anchor’s explosive on-air debate with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. which many feel is the cause of his termination.

In a scathing twitter post, Lemon claimed he was “stunned” to learned of his firing in an email from his agent yesterday afternoon, but several news outlets are reporting that Lemon’s recent encounter with an on air guest is what got him the boot.

Footage of Don Lemon’s explosive on-air debate with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, which aired a little over a week ago, has been making the rounds. Ramaswamy apparenlty upset Lemon when he accused the Democratic party of destroying Black families.

“In the 1960s, seventy percent of Black kids were born into 2-parent homes. Today that number is less than thirty percent in the opposite direction,” Vivek said.

Lemon angrily told Ramaswamy he was “insulted” by comments the Republican candidate made at the NRA conference last week, where Ramaswamy reportedly said Democrats in the Deep South passed anti-gun laws to prevent Black people from owning guns in the post-Civil War era.

After a heated back and forth, Lemon ended the conversation, stating, “I think it’s insulting that you’re sitting here — whatever ethnicity you are — ‘splaining to me about what it’s like to be Black in America. I’m sorry,” Lemon said.

On Monday, Vivek told Fox News Digital, “It’s clear” their exchange “played a role” in what he called a “sound decision” by CNN to fire Lemon.

I think that any network that wants to foster open debate should embrace that principle by not restricting what someone can say or saying what someone can say is restricted based on their skin color. And I think they made the right decision here.

FULL VIDEO below:

Meanwhile, many have compared Lemon’s termination with that the ouster of Fox’s top opinion host Tucker Carlson, who was terminated yesterday after being one of many at the network who spread misinformation about election fraud during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Carlson’s termination comes less than a week after Fox settled an epic defamation lawsuit by an election technology company for more than $787 million. Dominion Voting Systems sued over segments promoting bogus claims that election fraud cheated then-President Donald Trump of victory in 2020.