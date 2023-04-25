Just yesterday it was reported that Tyrese Gibson was begging civil rights leaders to come to his aid in Fulton County Courthouse as he fought for his rights in his child support case.

Gibson had been ordered to pay his “black queen” Samantha Schwalenberg, $10,000 in monthly child support and he called on the likes of Martin Luther King, III, Ben Crump and the Nation of Islam to “save him” (click HERE if you missed that).

Welp… grand opening, grand closing. Apparently Tyrese’s call to arms didn’t work, but at least one person showed up to support of his ‘million baby daddy’ march.

Gibson also offered a brief update as he was headed into his child support hearing early this morning in downtown Atlanta, posting a notice the instagram that the gathering had been “shut down”.

They also told my representative to strongly suggest that I walk into the courtroom through a private side door…. Praying for peace and a blessed outcome…. Just knowing that myself and my lawyer Tanya Mitchell Graham are going to put back in front of this sitting judge who we tried to get thrown off of the bench, because of his abuse of power is conduct the fact that he got our court case.. the entire divorce case was illegally sealed because he wanted to cover his tracks and not have anyone to see how we conducted himself during our trial…. His name judge, Kevin M Farmer…. There’s a reminder then when you know your rights and you know the law, and you know that we are all allowed as American citizens to have are just due process in the quart room, rather a judge like you, or not rather a judge has a personal problem with you or not none of those things are welcome from sitting judge. We are all legally allowed to have our day in court, and our just due process…. I’m going to ask any media news outlet please request that our trial is Unsealed when you do wrong when you abuse your power when you’re literally doing things as a sitting judge that are against the law in Fulton County that’s not OK and if they were willing to do it to me and my attorney, it’s very clear that a real indication of what you see today will likely be connected to an indication of how someone is always been. You just gotta dig and dig and dig and pull the transcripts of how this man has been conducting himself as a sitting judge in Fulton county to all fathers. I’m walking in now can we go….. ?

Tyrese also included the following caption:

Social media has ran rampant with questions about WHY Tyrese’s divorce should be a civil rights issue and now that he has noticed the backlash, Tyrese has turned his account over to his “team”…