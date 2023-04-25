Kenya Moore Shares Details About Season 15 Love Interest & More… (VIDEO)

Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is spilling tea about the upcoming 15th season of the popular reality show.

The former beauty queen recently hit E! news to dish on a few inside details on her “new man” and his connection to Marlo Hampton, and more.

Video below…

During the interview, which you can watch in it’s entirety below, Moore shown speaking about her new love interest in a clip from the upcoming season and it’s revealed that he has a Marlo Hampton connection.

While the hosts, ask for details, Kenya promptly shuts it down, stating “we will NOT talk about Marlo… we will not!”

Listen… it’s clear that the “alliance” has already formed this season, but we’ll get into that at a later date.

Meanwhile, Kenya confirms reports about Drew’s “divorce” being front and center and how the cast had to resume filming after already wrapping for the season.

It’s an interesting interview… if you care.

While it’s exciting to hear that Kenya has prospects, let’s not forget that she isn’t even technically “divorced” from her questionable marriage to Marc Daly…. but I digress.

Good luck to her.