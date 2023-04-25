Ciara and Kelly Rowland shared a delightful video earlier today where they appeared footloose and fancy free!

I don’t know about you, but this duo is clearly on the must have list for your Summer cookouts.

The 37-year-old hot mom recently shared the clip below to Instagram, in which she and Kelly Rowland bust a move to the song “Like This (feat. Eve),” which Rowland released on her album Ms. Kelly in 2007.

CiCi captioned the video, “Kellz and CC make it bump Like This ??????.”

Ciara and Kelly have been friends for some time now, with Rowland once stating that Ciara “is honestly one of the closest things to me. We bonded over motherhood.”

I’m sure these two are the cool moms in their play date group.