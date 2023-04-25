Soulja Boy has been ordered to CUT THE CHECK to an ex-girlfriend after she filed a civil suit stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.

If you recall, the popular rapper was accused of kidnapping Kayla Christine Meyers back in 2019 (click HERE if you missed that), and now, has to pay over $235,000 to her for physical and mental pain and suffering due to the incident.

A Los Angeles jury awarded Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Meyers more than $235,000 after she sued him for alleged abuse.

According to Radar Online, jurors determined Soulja Boy acted with “malice, oppression or fraud” in a verdict reached on April 21.

The jury ordered the entrepreneurial entertainer to pay $234,100 for pain and suffering as well as $1,800 for Meyers’ mental health expenses.

For the record, Soulja isn’t off the hook yet. The rapper may end up having to pay even more money to Meyers as

jurors will later this week if there will be punitive damages awarded in the civil trial.

As previously reported, Meyers claimed Soulja Boy attacked her at a party in 2019. She accused him of punching her and beating her with a gun.

Court records detail the alleged assault, where Meyer’s states Soulja’s assistant, Tevin Anderson, tied her to a chair with extension chords and held her hostage for six hours. Anderson allegedly told her he’d let her go if she performed a sexual act on him. She complied to escape and called the cops.

Meyers suffered three fractured ribs and a bruised face during the incident.

Soulja Boy never faced any criminal charges for the alleged assault, however during the investigation Police found weapons in his home, resulting in a probation violation.

As for the civil suit, Soulja Boy denied any wrongdoing, blaming a third party for causing her injuries. Clearly the jury thought otherwise.

What are your thoughts about Soulja Boy’s $235,000+ judgement?