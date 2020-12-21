Nene Leakes Calls for Fans to Boycott: “Turn Off Your TVs!” | #BoycottBravo Petition Gains Steam #RHOA

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has taken a noticeable hit after its star player left the team.

Nene Leakes has been quiet for the past two weeks but she couldn’t help but comment as we all noticed the show’s decline for the 2nd week in a row.

Well now, she’s officially asking fans to tune out of the show she made famous.

I took a blog hiatus over the Summer, but spoke at length via my LIVE YouTube show about the rising tensions between Nene Leakes and Bravo.

The reality starlit shared her feelings about how both Bravo and Andy Cohen were mistreating her and there were receipts dropped with comparisons to how other stars at the network (i.e. non-Black women like Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Vanderpump etc).

Nene Leakes hit the tweets early this morning asking fans if they were ready for war!

Y’all ready to start this boycott yet?

She also asked fans to TURN OFF their tv’s in support of the black women who have “created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks”…

Leakes also directed fans to sign the petitions that have been created on her behalf…

For the record, it was several loyal readers of StraightFromTheA who took the initiative to create the petition to BoycottBravo and one of the creators joined my show to explain why they are now choosing to turn off their tv and boycott Bravo.

If you haven’t been following the drama, I assure you, it’s worth catching up on.

