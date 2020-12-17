SINGLE AGAIN!!! Media Mogul Tyler Perry Is Back On The Market…

Ladies (and some gentlemen) will be pleased to note that media mogul Tyler Perry recently announced that he’s SINGLE!!!

Details below…

Just a few months ago, fans noticed a change in Tyler Perry online. In fact, the poplar media mogul was accused of ‘thirst trappin’ as he shared several photos gettin’ ‘fit & fine’ in the gym.

Well apparently there’s a reason for Perry’s sudden interest in his fitness… he’s back on the market!!!

Single again… and ready to prowl! *Trina voice*

Perry has apparently end his long time relationship with model Gelila Bekele, the mother of his 6 year old son, Aman. The couple reportedly began dating back in 2009 and welcomed their son in 2014.

[FLASHBACK: Tyler Perry Talks Marriage & Kids! Has He Finally Found “The One”?]







Perry apparently confirmed news of his relationship status via a recent Instagram post, where he shared yet another gym pic with the following caption:

This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!







Listennnn…. somebody let TP know I’m single too!!! We could write bad plays together and live happily ever after.

I kidd… but not really.

What are thoughts on Tyler Perry ending his long time relationship?