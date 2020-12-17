Good Deeds | 2 Chainz Partners With YouTube Music for 55k Black Entrepreneur Giveaway… (VIDEO) #YouTubeBlack

Newsflash!!! Rapper 2 Chainz is doing his part to give back to the community.

The popular entertainer recently released details regarding his partnership with YouTube Music to help Black entrepreneurs.

[FLASHBACK: YouTube Music Honors Atlanta Greats with “Leaders & Legends’ Ball (PHOTOS + VIDEO)]

In a video series entitled, “Money Maker Fund,” 2 Chainz gives HBCU students and alumni the opportunity to pitch their businesses, with the chance of receiving assistance with funding.

Details + watch the first few episodes below…

The show is in partnership with YouTube’s Black Voice Fund, produced by 2 Chainz, and throughout the show, the rapper will give away $55,000 to Black entrepreneurs over the course of five episodes.

In the premiere episode of ‘Money Maker Fund,’ 2 Chainz explains his mission, stating:

With this year being more than challenging for all of us, I am inspired by these courageous students who are still pushing through chasing their dreams and goals.

The entrepreneurial rapper, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, owns several successful businesses in the Atlanta area and notes that the point of his show is to inspire young entrepreneurs to keep pushing.

The idea behind the Money Maker Fund is simply to add more fuel to the already-burning fire of ambition they showcase.







Vivien Lewis, YouTube Music’s Global Head of Artist Relations, explained the goal of YouTube’s Black Voice Fund in a statement, adding:

The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund enables us to thoughtfully invest in amplifying the voices of Black artists not only by bringing their creative visions to life, but by exploring and celebrating Black identity and culture from their personal perspectives.

I watched the first 2 episodes, and the series is definitely a game changer. Supporting Black businesses is crucial and it’s great to see 2 Chainz doing his part to uplift up and coming brands.

In the first episode, he offers $10,000 to a waste management company called Two Girls & A Bag ran by Brittany Brewster and Zoie J., two young Atlanta natives.







The 2nd episode features a young woman who has released her own portable blender called the “Blend Me Blender.” 2 Chainz offered her $7,500 to build her buisness.







Check out 2 Chainz’ YouTube channel for more episodes.

Salute to 2 Chainz and YouTube Music for giving back!