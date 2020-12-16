Listen… there’s no age shaming ‘roun here!!! Especially towards beautiful Black queens who prove that melanin keeps a body right.

A perfect example of which is actress Regina Hall, known for her roles in several of your favorite romantic comedies, recently celebrated her 50th birthday by writing and recording an epic birthday song.

Check it out below…

“Because laughter keeps you forever young I wrote a special song for a special Birthday,” Hall wrote, before thanking her “amazing co-stars… for celebrating and singing with me! And thank you to @melvingregg for shooting directing and editing the video.”

Hall’s song is a very catchy tune and it will most likely go down in the playlists of each and every 49ish bad bish as she croons… ‘A bitch is old today. I passed half my life expectan-cay!!’







She also puts Cardi B’s WAP to shame by letting the younguns know that even at 50 she’s still got “good pu**y.” The song is all-inclusive, with shoutouts to b*tches young and old, pretty and not so pretty.

Hall’s birthday ditty got lots of positive feedback as birthday love and praise for her hilarious music video rolled in from several of her famous friends. Spotted in the comments section were Sanaa Latham, Nia Long, Gabriel Union, Terrance J, Octavia Spencer, Samuel Jackson, Tami Roman and more.





