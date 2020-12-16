Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta hit up Watch What Happens LIVE! recently from a blurry cell phone to virtually shade one of her many enemies.

Host Andy Cohen urged the antagonistic “housewife,” to share which WWHL guest would she NEVER want to be on with again and the answer has sparked a feud with Sherri Shepherd.

Details + video below…

Kenya reveals in the video above that Sherri Shepherd is the one guest she’s shared an appearance with on Watch What Happens LIVE! that she would NEVER want to sit next to again, stating:

Sherri Shepherd. That was probably my worst appearance. I thought she was trying to take over the show. She was very arrogant… so… Sherri.







Cohen notes that Sherri mistakenly referred to Kenya as “Kendra” all night long, to which Moore replied,

She thought she was on the The View and she didn’t know she had apparently been fired.

[Sidebar: Am I the only one who gets annoyed by people who stream from the phone without wiping the lens first?? Uuugh… do better Kendra Kenya!]

Welp… it didn’t take long for Sherri to get word of the diss. Shepherd, who know appears on Dish Nation alongside Moore’s RHOA co-star Porsha Williams, took an opportunity to clap back at the former beauty queen.







Watch in the video below, as Sherri clowns Kenya Kendra once again.

It’s not the first time the pair have exchanged words. They’ve been going at it for YEARS! In fact, Kenya used that same “read” about Sherri being fired from the view in a twitter beef with the star back in 2014.

Talk about holding a grudge! No wonder Kenya Kendra and Kandi are such “close” friends. But I digress.