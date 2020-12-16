It’s no secret that I’ve been keeping my eye on the declining viewership of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Welp… apparently “OG Housewife” Nene Leakes has been paying attention also, as she slightly and politely dropped a bit of SHADE on social media right after the ratings hit the blog.

Details below…

Nene hit the tweets with a simple question that had fans immediately picking up on the shade, stating, “Is that the number?” She also shared a hilarious .gif of herself.

Is that the number pic.twitter.com/khOTK8tnVq — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) December 15, 2020







The popular reality star then came back with a 2nd .gif (my personal favorite), of herself taking a sip of tea…

Some seem to think that Leakes was referring to whatever happened on The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion, but I can assure you, she’s not watching that show.







It’s no surprise that Leakes would still be concerned about the show that she made great. Hell, love her or hate her… you’ve got to realize that her presence on the popular reality show is what made it what it is today and her humor is sorely missed.

Meanwhile, fans of the popular star are adamant that the numbers are decreasing because they are still boycotting Bravo.