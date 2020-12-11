R.I.P. Tommy “Tiny” Lister (Deebo) Dead at 62 | PHOTOS + VIDEO

Sadly the world has lost another iconic actor as Tommy “Tiny” Lister, famous for his role in films like “Friday,” has suddenly passed away.

Details below…

TMZ reports that law enforcement sources tell us they got a call to the actor’s Marina Del Rey apartment Thursday, just before 3 PM, for an unconscious male. Our sources say Tommy was not transported to the hospital, as he was pronounced dead on the scene.

An update from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department says friends and business associates of Lister’s became worried Thursday (12/11) when they hadn’t heard from him since Wednesday evening. Deputies performed a welfare check where they found him dead inside his apartment.

As for the cause of death, it’s believed the be of natural causes, however an autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.







Sadly, the star recently spoke of his plans to resume his popular role in Ice Cube’s FRIDAY remake.

For the record, Ice Cube, has shared a tribute to the fallen star, saying,

“RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”