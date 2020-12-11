Welp… it’s official. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are off the market and well on their way to being the next “Bey & Jay”…

Details below…

Now wait!!! Hold up! Before the Beyhive prepares to strike me down… lemme explain!

I know that there are NO COMPARISONS when it comes to Beyonce and Jay-Z, however, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention what we all are thinking.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s “situation” resembles the superstar couple in many ways. Not only are they both like minded entertainers… but it seems from all outside appearances that the new couple inspires each other to be better versions of themselves… kinda like Bey & Jay.

But I digress…. this ain’t about them.







Or is it? We have to give them props for managing to be a real life power couple that most “high-profile” couples aspire to be. Jay & Bey are clearly the blueprint but Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are next up to watch the throne.

According to PEOPLE, Rih-SAP have “been inseparable the past few weeks” and a source reveals to the outlet that while the relationship is relatively new, they “both seem very into it”.

The musical power couple have been friends for a while and it’s clear they have a lot in common.

They first bonded over music in 2012 — when they collaborated on Rihanna’s track “Cockiness (Love It)” — and then toured together in 2013. That same year, Rihanna served as A$AP’s muse in his “Fashion Killa” music video. Most recently, they costarred in Rihanna’s Fenty Skin campaign this summer.

Rihanna also reportedly loves how A$ap is charity minded. They both are very much about helping the communities where they grew up. A$sap donated 120 meals to a homeless shelter he used to live at in Harlem with his mother about 20 years ago and Rihanna is passionate about her Clara Lionel Foundation and Annual Diamond Ball.

For the record, A$sap, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayes, has been very into Rihanna for years. According to US Weekly sources he has constantly tried to get her to date him and was always the instigator in their flirtatious connection, but she would always brush off his advances, keeping him in the friend zone.

Things changed this past Summer and the pair are reportedly INSEPERABLE.







Hopefully Rocky is the one for Rihanna, but he needs to know she has kids in mind as earlier this year the iconic pop star revealed her plans, stating: “I’ll have kids… 3 or 4 of ‘em”.

Rihanna has also in past been romantically linked to fellow musical stars Drake and Chris Brown and race car driver Lewis Hamilton. She and her boyfriend of nearly three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, parted ways in January.

A$ap Rocky has been romantically linked to models Daiana Sodre’ and Chanel Iman, rapper Iggy Azalea and reality star Kendall Jenner.