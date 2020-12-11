The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s season 13 premiere episode was less that exciting (click HERE if you missed it) and their ratings proved it.

I keep my ear to the street and there’s been a lot of online chatter about the lack of sensitivity producers used in tackling the issue of the Black Lives Matter protests… in particular the use of George Floyd’s murder for entertainment purposes.

Porsha Williams is shown protesting for justice for Breonna Taylor during the season 13 premiere of Real Housewives of Atlanta entitled ‘No Justice, No Peace’, and apparently producers thought it would be a great idea to feature a horrific clip of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

During the 3 second clip played during the episode, Floyd can be heard calling out for his mother as he takes his final breaths under the brute force of Chauvin’s knee on his neck.

While I don’t question Porsha’s intent, I do, however side-eye the producers for including this triggering moment in time in an episode meant for entertainment and advertising revenue.

I asked for input and I’m clearly not the only person who feels this way about the George Floyd footage being used. Several people have commented with similar thoughts.

With the various claims of racism over at NBC and Bravo, it’s hard to feel that the use of the clip is genuine. In fact, it feels quite like exploitation of a very serious situation.

For the record, there are some who are praising Bravo for giving the protests a platform, but I’m not one of them. I could be reading too much into this, but I feel what I feel.