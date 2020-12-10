Where’s Nene Leakes?!? Former #RHOA Star Spotted Filming New E! Show in Hollywood… (PHOTOS)

You know they say that REAL G’s move in silence and it seems that Nene Leakes is BOOKED & BUSY!!!

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was sorely missed during the premiere of the 13th season of the show that she made famous, however life goes on and so does the bookings.



Nene Leakes poses above with Brad Goreski as they prepare for the pilot episode of E!’s Glam Squad Showdown.

The pair first got acquainted as they co-hosted Fashion Police alongside the late Joan Rivers on E! but now they are together again on a new kind of fashion show. Leakes shared several images earlier today via Instagram, noting “And rehearsal begins”…







Glam Squad Showdown is produced by Shed Media with Dan Peirson serving as the executive producer. The show will be a comedic beauty competition series that aims to shed the spotlight on the best celebrity hair and makeup squads in the business.

Hosted by Nene Leakes and Brad Goreski, each week two celebrity friends or co-stars’ elite teams of hair stylists, makeup artists and wardrobe consultants take center stage to compete and showcase their amazing skills in front of an energetic and interactive live-studio audience.







The two “glam squads” will pull makeover subjects out of the audience as they go head-to-head in two raucous makeover challenges in hopes of earning ultimate beauty bragging rights and prize money for charity.

Sounds like fun.

Meanwhile, Leakes is also preparing for another venture as she teased the opening of her “The Linnethia Lounge”.

Salute to the “OG” Housewife for keeping it moving.

What are your thoughts about Nene Leakes’ latest TV venture?

Are you excited to see her return to the small screen?