NEWSFLASH! It seems Trey Songz has become one of those “internet celebs” who champion causes online but doesn’t walk the talk.

Over the Summer, the popular singer could be found being socially conscious on his instagram account, where he used his massive following to speak out against social injustices.

Well fast forward a few months and Songz hasn’t been much of a socially responsible person.

Details below…

In the midst of an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 36-year-old crooner hosted an Ohio nightclub’s 500-person indoor “Champagne Saturdays” event recently where attendees allegedly shared drinks, did not wear masks and failed to practice any social distancing at all.

The Instagram account for the club promoted the event in two different posts days before the event, writing, “Trey Songz Will be at the ALL NEW Aftermath!!! Doors open at 6pm ?.”







According to authorities, the event took place at “Aftermath” on Saturday evening and the establishment was shut down with immediate citations from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) when their agents arrived at the venue.

People reports that the case has been passed on to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, who works with the Ohio Liquor Control Commission. The commission could in turn issue penalties including fines and the suspension or revocation of the venue’s liquor permit.

Additionally, the city of Columbus has temporarily shut down the establishment pending further separate court action.







Concidentally, Songz revealed this past October that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 and shared that his grandfather died earlier in the year from what the singer believes was due to complications due to the virus.

“I will be taking it seriously, I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign. I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home.”

“I’ve always taken it serious,” he added. “If you come in contact with COVID, please do the same. Please do the same. Don’t be like the president,” he said, referencing Donald Trump who downplayed the virus.

Welp… looks like Songz didn’t take his own advice.