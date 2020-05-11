5 Things Revealed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 VIRTUAL Reunion (Part 1) + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired PART 1 of the season 12 3-part virtual reunion last night (May 10, 2020).

While many were honoring their moms for Mother’s Day, a slew of mothers relived reality show drama virtually from the comfort of their homes with alcohol and “reads” in hand.

Bravo synopsis:

After a tumultuous year, Kenya reveals where her relationship with Marc currently stands. Things heat up when Nene and Eva go head-to-head surrounding the intention behind Nene’s apology tour. The ladies are joined by Marlo and Tanya who rehash their trip to Toronto, Greece and all the drama in between. Porsha brings the shade and receipts front and center, as she questions where Kenya’s loyalty truly lies.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 VIRTUAL Reunion (Part 1) – FULL EPISODE

The episode starts with an inside look into how the ladies prepared for their day during the quarantine. Andy inquires about hair and makeup and it seems only ONE person actually stuck to the quarantine and did their own glam hair and makeup and that was Kandi Burruss.

Kenya Moore brought “receipts”…

There has been a lot of speculation about Kenya Moore’s marriage and when asked about the status of her relationship, Moore reveals that they are still living apart.

Despite quarantining in different states, Kenya states that her “husband” Marc Daly has committed to counseling to work on their relationship to which Andy Cohen offers a blank stare.

Kenya also offers up her Marriage Certificate to Andy as proof her her being legally wed, but we still have questions. According to Kenya’s ‘receipts’ she was married on June 10, 2017 at a resort in St. Lucia.

[Sidebar: Just a few weeks ago she said she was married in Turks & Caicos (click HERE if you missed that)… but that’s none of my business.]

There’s also a date of August 2, 2018 on the document she was holding during the show.

If Kenya says her “receipts” are real then I guess we’ll have to take her word for it. It still seems odd that she doesn’t recall the location she married the love of her life.

Andy also asked Kenya how she felt about fans labeling her relationship "karma" for all the dirt she's done over the years (Phaedra, Kim Fields, Kim Zolciak & Porsha). Since Porsha was the only one of those present, she took the reigns and told Kenya that she needed to ACCEPT HER PAST and acknowledge the wrongs that she's done.









Kandi Burruss aka KMZ was the official bone carrier for season 12 and it seems she held the title with pride. In keeping with her assigned tasks, Kandi sought to get to the bottom of Nene’s friendships…. I mean… GOD FORBID the OG housewife actually comes out of the stressful season with any “friends”!!!

But I digress.

As we all witnessed Nene extend several olive branches throughout the season, Kandi is focused on her offscreen relationships as well. In fact, Nene’s relationship with talk show host Wendy Williams gets an entire segment as Burruss calls into question the validity of the friendship.

[FLASHBACK: Fact vs. Fiction: Did Wendy Williams LIE about Nene Leakes Instagram Live Phone Call “Ambush”?!? RECEIPTS!]

Kandi feels the friendship is “strategic” and Nene calmly explains to her cast mate that when she and Wendy made amends the first time, they agreed to keep any riffs off of social media. While Wendy didn’t keep her end of the bargain, Nene explained that their relationship was not up for discussion.

When Andy asked about the status of their friendship, Nene states they are in a “neutral” place.

Nene Leakes said what she said!!

Andy asked about the rumors and gossip Nene was heard spilling to Wendy Williams on the show (i.e. Kenya not being legally married, Kenya’s egg donor) and Leakes states that she heard it on the same streets that Kenya hears things on.

In fact, Nene says that some of the ladies spread malicious gossip about her regularly ie. calling her bipolar, accusing her of drug use and she states if they can do it, so can she!

Leakes says she will NOT apologize for the things she said because Kenya has never apologized to her. PERIOD. End of Discussion.

Video recap:







Porsha Williams thanked Kandi for bringing her the tea about how Eva was trying to drag her then she proceeded to drag Eva up and down the squares of the virtual reunion!

Eva tried to clap back but it was useless. Williams was on a hundred and TEN as she gathered Eva and spit her out regarding the comments she’d made about baby Pilar looking like “Dennis with a bow”.

Andy gave Eva a chance to redeem herself but she admitted that she was using the comment as a “read” to Porsha.

Porsha also revealed that Kenya Moore has been plotting to backstab her “friend” Cynthia Bailey! In fact, Williams claims to have receipts on her phone that Kenya text her that she was going to “get” Cynthia.

Andy asks how old were the receipts and Porsha said from this year. Apparently Cynthia’s plan to get Kenya back on the show backfired, because if Porsha’s RECEIPTS are true, then Kenya used Cynthia and planned to throw her away!

Eva Marcille’s agism and colorism was showing…

During the reunion, Eva attempted to interject during several of the virtual arguments. Most of which had absolutely nothing to do with her!

She came for Nene, stating that her actions were “unbecoming of a grandmother”… she came for Porsha calling her an “aged hen”. She also wanted them to acknowledge that she was the youngest one who had purchased a home.

Now Eva… girl…. stop! You would hope to get “old” one day… God willing. I don’t understand why she tries so hard to refer to everyone as ancient as if she’s not trying to be one of these “aging” women!?!? But I digress.

Eva didn’t bring much throughout the season, but she tried her best to come with it during the reunion.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that I appreciated how Kenya Moore set Eva straight about her “nappy head” comment last season.

[FLASHBACK: Who Said Dat?!? Eva Marcille Dragged for “Nappy Head” Comment! Porsha Says It Gets Worse!]

Kenya told Eva that she should be more careful about the comments she makes, and says calling dark skin women “nappy heads” could be viewed as offensive epecially coming from a light skin women with straight hair.

It’s not the first time Eva has been called out for being colorist, she was even forced to address a similar accusation last season (click HERE if you missed that).

What did you think about PART 1 of the RHOA Virtual Reunion?