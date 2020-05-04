CNN host Don Lemon looked into the camera on Sunday night, and called out the commander-in-chief for hitting “a new low from a president who goes low all the time” by retweeting a conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama was “running the Russian hoax” to remove Trump from office.

Lemon then took a pause during the segment, and questioned Trump’s supposed fixation with his predecessor in a 50-second address that went viral on social media.

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” he began. “Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own — didn’t need Daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished, became president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing?”

The veteran journalist wrapped up his line of questioning with, “What is it about him? Just wondering,” before subtly raising his eyebrows.

Black Twitter ate Lemon’s classy shade, calling it “epic” and claiming that the news anchor “destroyed” the president in his remarks. It has also been remixed to a beat and celebrated online.