EXCLUSIVE | Nene Leakes CALLS IN to discuss SnakeGate, Season 12 Virtual Reunion Drama & More

Nene Leakes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta called-in to my LIVE show a few days ago to set the record straight about a few things.

The popular housewife addressed the ongoing SNAKEGATE scandal and claims that she has proof that Yovanna is lying about the audio/recording that has been up for debate. Leakes also shares a bit of insight behind the season 12 virtual reunion, and says she felt ambushed after she was told to wear another color (besides white) for her appearance.

