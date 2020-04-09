Media mogul Tyler Perry has often been generous to people in their time of need and with a mandatory “stay home” order throughout the nation, he’s come to the rescue yet again.

Grocery stores across the nation have designated the first hour for elderly and medically fragile shoppers in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic and Perry has provided assistance for early morning shoppers in at least two states.

Details below…

People Magazine reports that Tyler Perry has paid for all grocery items for elderly customers at 73 stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV and movie mogul, 50, paid for the groceries of all elderly shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta, Georgia, his hometown state, as well as 29 Winn Dixie stores in his native New Orleans during the hour reserved for older customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. “He wanted to do something special to provide immediate relief for some of the most vulnerable in the two cities he considers home,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Several recipients of Perry’s good deed hit the internet to thank him.



CONFIRMED: @tylerperry paid for all groceries during Seniors Hour at 44 Atlanta-area @Kroger stores. Look at these faces — you can see the smiles and tears through the masks! pic.twitter.com/MIm7F5Hssr — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) April 8, 2020







Perry’s current act of kindness comes just days after he left a $21,000 tip for the employees at his favorite Houston’s restaurant in Atlanta as he was picking up a take-out order.

Salute to the media mogul for his kind hearted good deeds.

What are your thoughts about Perry’s random acts of generosity?