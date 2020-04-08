It was reported earlier today that Sheree Whitfield’s mother, Thelma Ferguson, has been missing since March 23, 2020 (click HERE if you missed that).

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member has now publicly responded to news of her mother’s disappearance.

Details below…

Sheree Whitfield’s mother, Thelma Ferguson (77), was last seen by family members on March 23, after leaving her Sandy Springs home to go to the bank and authorities are seeking answers to her whereabouts.

Whitfield has finally addressed the situation with an open letter after many fans questioned her silence regarding her mother’s disappearance.

Sheree explained that she had been in contact with the authorities over the past few weeks, however says she didn’t take her mom’s disappearance seriously since she is known to take “personal vacations” without informing the family.

Several noted that the former reality star had been keeping busing with family during the quarantine by posting on social media but there were no posts seeking information regarding her mother.













Despite the questions, Sheree remains hopeful that her mom will be found and says she is “leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home”.

I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful. ???? **If anyone has any information we ask that you please call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at [email protected] ?? Thank you!

Sheree’s mother has reportedly been missing since March 23, 2020. The entire world has been under a coronavirus quarantine since March 12th.

Prayers up for Sheree and her family in this trying time.

What are your thoughts about this disturbing situation?