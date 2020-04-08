Mother of Former Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Sheree Whitfield Reported Missing… #RHOA

The mother of a former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member has been reported missing.

Sandy Springs police are searching for the 77-year-old Thelma Ferguson, who hasn’t been seen in more than two weeks.

Details below…

The AJC reports that Thelma Ferguson, the mother of Sheree Whitfield, was last seen by her family March 23 after leaving her Sandy Springs home to go to the bank.

Sheree Whitfield, who was married to former Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Bob Whitfield, was part of Bravo’s hit reality show for six of its 12 seasons, most recently Season 10 and her mother would often show up on the show as a guest

In 2017, Whitfield hosted a birthday party for her mother that was featured on the show.

According to police, Ferguson was reportedly last seen wearing gray pants and a black shirt and driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord with Georgia tag RMZ5773.

Her family told authorities that the 77-year-old has no known medical issues and she has ties to people living in Ohio and California.







Sheree Whitfield has nearly a million followers on Instagram and has posted several photos and videos of herself in recent days, however none of her posts mention her missing mother.

Anyone who sees Ferguson or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at [email protected]

**UPDATE 4/8/20 8:00pm** Sheree Whitfield Responds to News Reports of Mother’s Disappearance…