It’s official. Wendy Williams is no friend to Nene Leakes.

The popular talk show host broke girl code a few weeks ago when she ran to the cameras to reveal to the world what Leakes thought was a private text (click HERE if you missed that) and now seems she’s making it crystal clear

hit the net for her “Wendy at Home” segment recently where she slammed the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star for allegedly AMBUSHING her for an on-screen phone moment.

But Williams’ story doesn’t quite add up to the truth.

Details + video below…

Leakes, 52, chatted with fans on Instagram Live this past weekend after a scheduled chat with former “RHOA” co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann had to be rescheduled due to technical issues. Leakes decided to give her “friend” Williams, 50 an impromptu call, however Wendy is clearly NOT an instagram type of girl as she reacted to Nene’s call with a bit of disdain:

“You know I don’t have face or time for FaceTime, period,” Williams noted of the incident on her Monday show. “If I don’t do it for my own parents…why would I be doing it for someone over there. I like NeNe, but she’s still an over-there person to me!”

In fact, the talk show host doesn’t know much about virtual livestreams as she implied on her daytime talk show that Nene “ambushed” her for a Real Housewives moment.

“Honestly, here’s where the ambush comes in. She said, ‘Wendy, look’ — she was in hair and makeup and wardrobe with all her people — she said, ‘We filming and I want you to be on the speaker.’ I said, ‘NeNe, I did that for you one time.’ Remember my appearance? One time!”







Williams appeared on “RHOA” via a speakerphone conversation with Leakes earlier this season, but made it clear she never wanted to participate again. But the shade didn’t stop there, Wendy went a bit lower as she implied that reality television was beneath her.

“I made it very clear, I am not a Housewife,” Williams said. “Sorry, my career is a bit…different…then being a Housewife. I don’t need that kind of attention.” “The Wendy Williams Show” host continued, “Like, I know I make this look easy and I know I have my ratchet ways, but the fact is I worked 35 years of my life to sit here for 11 seasons. It’s a full motion picture behind the scenes. “I’m not slumming for being some add on out the suitcase for some Housewife. And yeah, for me, that is slumming. For where I am.”

For the record, Wendy’s account of the call was embellished and highly inaccurate. In fact, we pulled the receipts of the livestream.

It seems that Wendy was flat out LYING about being ambushed. Nene did apparently call her prior to the stream and viewers also heard Nene’s son Brentt tell her that Wendy text her telling her to call back.

Maybe it was a miscommunication between the two “friends” but whatever the case it didn’t warrant the slick shady commentary from the talk show host.

I mean really… “slumming”?? Wendy was acting like she was sitting high and looking low when reality she was sitting at her kitchen table with the smoke alarm churping in the background.

Do better.

What do you think about Wendy & Nene’s latest “beef”?