NEWSFLASH! Bravo’s Andy Cohen is the latest celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The network exec/talk show host, 51, revealed his status in an instagram post on Friday (March 20), stating:

After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Details below…

Cohen says that Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will be going on hiatus while he recovers. It has been previously announced that the Bravo talk show would film without a live audience in an effort to protect against the rapidly spreading respiratory virus.

As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.

He also praised medical professionals and urged people to take this quarantine situation seriously:

I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.

Sending positive energy to the Bravo boss.