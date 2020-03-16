Idris Elba Wants You To Know He Tested Positive For Coronavirus… (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH!!! Actor Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus.

Elba hit the tweets on Monday to share the news with fans stating:

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he wrote. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.

Details below + video below…

Elba, 47 also added that people should heed the warnings to stay indoors, but adds he’s not going to panic about his situation.

In an accompanying video, Elba, who appears with his wife by his side, adds:

“I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive. I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing ???? No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

The actor also urged his followers to “really think about social distancing, washing your hands.” He continued, “Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it, OK? So now’s the real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance, OK?”







“Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you’re feeling ill or you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it, alright?” he also said. “It’s really important.”

Welp… there goes y’all theory about people of color being immune! Be safe out there people.

What are your thoughts about Idris Elba’s announcement?