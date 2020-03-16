5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 12 Episode 18 | A Greek Tragedy in 6 Acts + Watch Full Video

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 18th episode of it’s 12th season last night (March 16, 2020).

This week’s episode is entitled ‘a Greek Tragedy in 6 acts’ as the ladies all continue to enjoy their Grecian girl’s grip.

Bravo synopsis:

After a misunderstanding with Nene, Kenya is ready to put the drama behind her but finds herself in hot water with Cynthia when she asks some inappropriate questions. An intense conversation rehashing old wounds brings Porsha and Nene to tears. When Nene confronts Kenya over her behavior, tempers erupt leaving the vacation almost in ruins.

RHOA Season 12 Episode 18 |A Greek Tragedy in 6 Acts (FULL VIDEO)

Shade and Dinner in the Sky…

The ladies seem to be getting along for the most part during their trip to Greece but there’s clearly some underlying tension. While Kenya is being treated with kid gloves because of her relationship “situation” it seems she gets a pass to act.

As the group enjoy being tourists they all head out to “dine in the sky”. During the meal, which is held while they are suspended 100 feet over the Grecian ruins, Kenya decides to “test” Cynthia’s knowledge of wine.

Cynthia runs a Wine Cellar, so of course she knows good wine when she tastes it, right? Well her “friend” Kenya proves that Cynthia doesn’t know squat when it comes to good wine and or bad wine… she just sells it.

Hell… Kenya threw so much shade at her “good friend” Cynthia that she BLINDED her! Porsha, Marlo, Nene all felt the shade from Kenya, which was so thick you could cut it with a butter knife. But Cynthia flat out refused to catch any of it.

Kandi even called Kenya out for going too far… and we ALL know that Kenya can do no wrong in Kandi’s eyes.

Nene and Porsha share a moment apart from the group where they finally have a heart to heart. Apologies were exchanged and BOTH seemed to take accountability for the break in their relationship.

Porsha says that her postpartum depression played a major role in the way she handled their beef and Nene admits she was struggling with her own issues as well, with Gregg’s illness her marital problems…etc.

Their public battle got bigger because they were each fighting personal demons but Greece was the perfect time to mend their friendship.

Needless to say, Kenya and Kandi are feeling ‘somekindaway’ about Nene and Porsha’s make up session and they even had the audacity to QUESTION why they ladies chose to talk privately instead of in front of the group.

I can answer that in one word… TORONTO!







How can we forget when Nene attempted to make amends with Cynthia in Toronto, how Kenya stuck her neck out to make sure things weren’t repaired!?

That being said… I’m happy that Nene and Porsha made up and it’s great to see “big sis/lil sis” back together again!

Kenya’s Negative energy…

Producers make a point of showing us just how NEGATIVE Kenya Moore can be. Not only were there black cats attracted to the former beauty queen, but Moore even clapped back at being questioned in her confessional.

When a producer asks why Kenya “pressed so hard” at Cynthia about her lack of wine knowledge, Kenya gets über offended. In fact, she even threatens to walk out over the questioning.

Kenya seems to feel that she did nothing wrong and if Cynthia doesn’t know about wine, she can “teach” her.

Apparently everyone sees the err of Kenya’s ways except Kenya! Porsha and Tanya even go so far as to purchase Cynthia an evil eye bracelet to “ward off” Kenya’s evil spirit and negativity.

When the ladies present it to Cynthia, she seems pleasantly surprised, but still manages to defend her “friend”.

Cynthia claims that Kenya is like a sister to her and she is used to her shade. She also admits that she gives Kenya a pass because she’s going through some things.

Porsha reminds Cynthia that there’s a big difference between “fun shade” and disrespecting a brand. Kenya has been quite clear about her “brand” and how no one can talk about her obvious use of wigs and hair pieces, and yet she takes every opportunity to tarnish other’s brands i.e. Marlo’s wig launch, Cynthia’s wine cellar…etc.

Ruin Party…

Porsha takes over as party planner for the evening and decides that Greece is the prefect place to let bygones be bygones.

A huge weight has been lifted from Porsha after she and Nene made amends and she hopes that others can do the same.

Porsha comes up with a “ruin party” where she suggests that everyone who has issues with someone let it all out so that they can leave it in Greece amongst the ruins. Tanya co-hosts and tells everyone that it’s all about positivity.

Kandi calls out Porsha and says that she needs to disclose what she and Nene spoke about. Williams reveals that they expressed themselves and are happy to be back in a good space.

Cynthia continues the challenge as she tells Kenya how she didn’t appreciate how Moore made her the butt of the joke about her lack of wine knowledge. Kenya claims that Cynthia is her “sister” and she didn’t mean anything about it. Despite Bailey calling Kenya out, fans already knew what the end result would be… i.e. Cynthia giving Kenya yet another pass.

Nene calls out Cynthia and in her confessional she says that Bailey is Kenya’s “punk”. Leakes has had enough of tip-toeing around Kenya’s negative energy and it seems it all comes to a head.

Kenya tried to call Nene bi-polar and Nene chucks the insult right back at her. She also refuses to tip-toe around the fact that Kenya’s “husband” Marc left her. All bets are off!

Nene says that everytime she sees Kenya there’s going to be a read. She’s not going to let Kenya punk her the way she is clearly punking everyone else… AND I APPLAUD HER FOR IT!!!







On a related note, Kenya issued a half-hearted apology to Tanya but then demanded an apology from Tanya for her role in outing her wig wearing. Porsha even notes that the levels of disrespect did NOT match and Tanya finally steps up and says that while Kenya’s business is important to her, their FAMILIES are even more so.

At that point, Nene has had enough. Way too many people were placating Kenya’s attitude. She was WRONG for what she tried to do to Tanya’s relationship. Tanya’s wig shade was “fun shade” while Kenya was out to ruin a relationship. Make it make sense.

Nene shut it all down though and we’ll have to wait until next week to finally see how #spitgate came about.

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode?