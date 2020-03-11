Kenya Moore Accuses “Husband” Marc Daly of Being Abusive Cheater Only AFTER he Chose to Separate…

NEWSFLASH! Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is up to her old tricks again.

The former beauty queen, who is NOTORIOUS for using her platform on the popular reality show for smear campaigns, seems to have stepped back into her same old patterns.

Moore revealed to the public last September that she had separated from “husband” Marc Daly after only two years of marriage and during a recent episode, RHOA fans discover that it was all Marc’s idea to end their “relationship”.

“He kind of forced my hand,” Moore revealed, going on to explain that her publicist broke the news to her that Daly was planning on making a statement behind her back that he was leaving her. “Everything just happened so fast.”

Well as if on cue, Kenya has started her usual antics and is now accusing her baby daddy of being an ABUSIVE cheater now that he has chosen to leave their arrangement.

Details below…

Look, it’s no secret that I’ve given Kenya Moore the side-eye when it comes to relationships. I honestly have nothing against the woman, however, I would be remiss if I didn’t call out her shenanigans.

Over the years, Moore has been outed several times for her QUESTIONABLE relationship status. The former beauty queen clearly has no problem getting male attention, it’s keeping it that’s the issue. She also has an issue pursuing men who aren’t available.

Kenya’s on going quest for a mate has dragged on several seasons of the popular reality show, from her claiming to be tied to an African Prince to even trying her hand with Millionaire Matchmaker. Oddly enough, she ended up being MATCHED with a man who got married to someone else just weeks after their date!

The marriage didn’t stop Kenya from pursuing the man and his wife even came forward to blast Kenya for constantly contacting her husband! (click HERE if you missed that).

To refresh your memory about that fiasco, Kenya even lied about her relationship status back then too… even going so far as to post an image of an ugly ring implying that she’d gotten married in Vegas.

That wasn’t the first married man Kenya perused. It’s been reported that Kenya once SUED a married man who chose to end their relationship (click HERE if you missed that).

That being said… it’s a bit hard to feel sorry for someone who keeps finding themselves in the same position.

During Sunday’s episode, a visibly distraught Moore told castmates Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey that she never wanted to part ways with her husband. However the pair have never actually been “together”…

Kenya Moore Reportedly Struggling with Being a “SINGLE MOM”!

According to Kenya, she and Daly got into a post-party fight following the charity event Daly was throwing which was filmed for the show.

“We went to the event and he just seemed very irritated the whole time we were there. Not loving, not being nice to me. He was just like, saying little things under his breath. It just seemed everything I was doing was an issue,” Moore said. “And then, I don’t know what happened, but he ended up getting in the Uber and we took off and he was just like, livid. He was like, ‘I didn’t even want you to come.’ Somehow I ruined his night.”

“Every time he gets mad, he goes in. He goes for my throat,” the actress continued. “It’s like, he can’t stop until he feels like he’s just destroyed me. I’ve seen him angry before, I’ve never seen him angry like that, where we’re that close to each other.”

Kenya insinuated that Daly became so volatile with her their Uber driver had to kick him out of their vehicle.

“It got really out of hand,” she recalled. “And I told him he can’t come back here.”

In another shocking plot twist, Moore claimed Marc had been sending inappropriate text messages to a woman in New York City.

“One of the women was begging him to keep the sex going even though that he was married. … She was like, ‘You make me feel this way, that way, is there any way we can keep this going?’” Moore claimed. “That woman, he still communicates with after I told him, ‘This is inappropriate.’”

Moore also admitted to physically threatening the mystery woman over the phone, stating:

“I called the b*tch too, which I regret that I did,” she admitted of her reaction when she discovered the communication had continued. “She answered the phone and I said, ‘You might want to take me off the speakerphone, this is Ms. Marc Daly.’ … And I proceeded to let her know if she came anywhere else near my husband, I know where she lives.”

For the record, Kenya’s televised account of their relationship drama is in stark contrast to statements she made last October. At that time, the former beauty queen vehemently denied cheating rumors, stating, “I can tell you I’ve heard a lot of rumors about secret families. I can tell you that’s completely made up; there’s zero truth to that. In terms of infidelity, I’ve had no proof of that. That’s not our issue.”

And just a few weeks ago, Moore told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens LIVE! that she and Marc Daly were “working things out”.

I don’t know about you, but it seems that Kenya is playing games to save face with the demise of yet another relationship agreement.

Hopefully she cuts the check to Marc quickly before he blasts her like Matt Jordan did.

What are your thoughts about Kenya Moore’s ongoing relationship issues?