APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED! DaBaby’s Alleged Slap Victim (Tyronesha Laws) SPEAKS! Blasts His Recent Skit… (VIDEO)

Welp… it’s looking like DaBaby might just have to cut a check to the young lady he slapped during a Tampa club appearance.

The woman on the receiving end of DaBaby’s brutal slap has been identified as Tyronesha Laws, and she has finally spoken publicly about the incident, stating that the popular rapper’s apology wasn’t sincere since he’s also posted a comedic skit about the incident.

Details below…

DaBaby went viral this past weekend after he abruptly slapped a fan Saturday night in Tampa on his way to the stage. In video footage circulating the net, DaBaby can be seen being approached by a fan who attempted to take his photo with a cell phone. The flash was on and it apparently triggered the rapper to defend himself physically.

He then hit the net with an apology, stating that the person hit him with the phone and he apologized because he thought it was a male.

Tyronesha feels the rapper’s mea culpa is empty and that the proof is on his social media. The young woman shared her side of the story with TMZ, and revealed that what led up to the insanely violent blow, saying she wasn’t even the person who put the flash in his face.







She also got a bit emotional as she discussed seeing a comedic skit about the incident the rapper posted to DaBaby’s social media.

She says she’s embarrassed by everything that’s happened since that fateful moment, telling us it’s really “hateful.” She says online trolls are making her life, and her daughter’s, a living hell. Tyronesha’s already lawyered up … and says she was diagnosed with a bruised cheekbone as a result of the vicious smack.

The skit she’s referring to is DaBaby’s skit with Michael Blackson. They reenacted the incident for social media, clearly making light of it, but Tyronesha doesn’t think it’s funny… at all!

Tyronesha has lawyered up with high profile attorney, Matt Morgan of Morgan and Morgan. Morgan has been in contact with DaBaby’s legal team and says he looks forward to continuing their discussions.

I guess he’s getting ready to cut a check! DaBaby should have kept his hands to himself. Period.