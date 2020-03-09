5 Things Revealed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 17 | Greece is the Word + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 17th episode of its 12th season last night (March 8, 2020).

Bravo synopsis:

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly announce their divorce before the ladies’ Greek vacation, so Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey ask the women to be on their best behavior, but the ask is nearly impossible for Nene Leakes and Marlo Hampton. After the bomb shell announcement, Kenya shows up to Greece in good spirits, but instead of a sunny trip, the shade comes out.

Kenya’s “divorce” news…

The news has hit the streets that Kenya’s fake marriage has dissolved. Marc and Kenya issued joint statements back in September 2019, indicating that their relationship was a done deal (click HERE if you missed that).

No one… absolutely NO ONE was shocked to hear the news, well… except Eva who gets a short cameo in the episode to express her surprise at seeing the news on her phone.

Kandi and Cynthia apparently rush over to comfort their friend at Moore Manor and Kenya reveals that she and Marc got into a huge argument immediately following his Men’s lab event.

Moore claims that Marc got so verbally abusive that he was kicked out of their uber. But wait… that’s not all, Kenya says that she also found out that Marc has a cuttie buddy in NYC.

According to Kenya, she found texts in Marc’s phone from a woman begging him to continue their sexual relationship despite the fact that he’s “married”. I call BULLSHIIIII… but ok.

Kenya says she told Marc and claims she also confronted the woman on the phone and threatened the woman saying that if she comes anywhere near her husband she “knows where she lives”. (sounds like a threat to me!)

Whatever the case, Kenya is distraught. So distraught that she doesn’t want to go to Greece with her RHOA cast mates because she knows that she’s going to feel the burn of Karma!

Kandi & Cynthia play interference…

The ladies head out for Greece, but before boarding the flight they all have a conversation about Kenya’s situation.

Kandi and Kenya are co-hosts for this girl’s trip, so Kandi takes it upon herself to request that the ladies are “sensitive” to Kenya’s situation.

Porsha agrees that they should allow Kenya to speak on it when she’s ready. However, Nene and Marlo both call out the hypocrisy. Nene even goes so far as to remind viewers how Kenya brought the cookie lady out to destroy Tanya’s relationship and now her’s is crumbling. KARMA!

Nevertheless, it’s clear that Kenya’s divorce is fair game.

The Grecian Hunger games…

Kenya arrives as expected and proceeds to take her position as co-host. Kandi hits her confessional to say how she’s glad Kenya came but understands how she feels.

Marlo says that if it was anyone else’s divorce, it would be fair game with Kenya… and I agree! Kenya doesn’t deserve any consideration in this situation. Let’s not forget how Kenya treated Phaedra when she was going through it with Apollo… how she treated Porsha and Kordell’s situation. Kenya also played a role in implying that Kim Field’s husband was gay. Needless to say, Kenya has played the antagonist very well in several relationship situations and now, turnabout is fair play!

While the ladies normally argue over their rooms every girl’s trip, however this time Kenya and Kandi have coordinated a competition.

The host get the top two rooms. However the rest of the ladies all are up for the challenge. Everyone keeps the peace and there’s a lot of positive energy during the games.

For the first time this season, the entire cast seems to genuinely be enjoying each other’s company… but have no fear, there’s still quite a bit of underlying tension between Nene and Kenya.

Cynthia plays offense…

Earlier in the episode, Kandi made a point of attempting to play intermediary for Kenya and now it’s Cynthia Bailey’s turn.

As I’ve stated throughout this season, Kandi, Kenya and Cynthia are the three amigos and I agree with the overall consensus that they are in an alliance.

That being said, Cynthia takes the reigns to play middleman with Nene and Kenya since she has an adjoining room with the OG housewife.

Cynthia and Nene make small talk and catch up on family matters but Bailey soon changes the subject to mention Kenya’s divorce. Cynthia wants Nene to tread carefully when it comes to Kenya and Nene shares that she’s genuinely concerned about Kenya’s situation and has no ill will towards her.

Bailey feels now is the perfect time to “bridge the gap” since Nene has tried several times to extend an olive branch to Kenya.







Three snubs and THE DOOR IS CLOSED!

The first group dinner seems to be going well and everyone makes small talk. Kandi reveals she got the role on The Chi, however it’s not the lezzbun role she initially auditioned for.

Kandi says she has to get snatched for the new role, which she plays a wife and she has several scenes where she has to bare her body. Marlo interjects to offer a toast to the hosts for their wonderful trip.

Nene takes the opportunity to extend another olive branch to Kenya and says that she is there to offer any advice. Kenya snubs Nene’s offer and proceeds to thank everyone at the table EXCEPT Leakes for being supportive to her.

[Sidebar: For the record, it’s the 2nd snub of the evening for Nene. The first was when she tried to have small talk with Kenya prior to dinner and mentioned her puppies. Kenya acted like she didn’t hear her.]

Snub number three comes when Cynthia suggests that Nene and Kenya “fellowship” after dinner while the other ladies help clear the dishes.

Nene says she’s open to fellowshipping, however Kenya says she’s going to bed.

Three snubs and you’re out!

Kenya tells Kandi that she really doesn’t want to talk “right now,” and Tanya tells her she should tell Nene that instead of snubbing her.

Kandi plays intermediary yet again and tells Nene that Kenya was “trying” to talk to her, however Nene says that THE DOOR IS CLOSED. She also tells Kandi to “keep it 1000% with your friend” meaning stop kissing her ASSSSS!!!

Can we have a little standing ovation for the OG housewife returning to snatch the throne!!!

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode?