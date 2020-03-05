Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been arrested by US Marshals on an indictment for failing to register as a sex offender.

Petty turned himself into the federal custody yesterday (March 4, 2020) where he faced a judge on the charges.

Details below…

TMZ reports that Petty moved to California in July 2019, but failed to register as a sex offender as required by state law.

Petty’s troubles stared after he was pulled over in Beverly Hills last November. Officers ran a background check, which revealed that he was a registered sex offender in New York state but had failed to register in the state of California. He was arrested at that time and was subsequently released on a $20,000 bond.

Petty appeared in court late Thursday evening where he pled not guilty on the charges.

Prosecutors fought to place Petty placed on house arrest, but his attorney objected and instead Petty is now only being required to wear an ankle monitor. He will also have a curfew.

Petty’s lawyer says he’s going to post his $100,000 bond later today.

In addition to his ankle monitor and curvew, the convicted felon will also be under pretrial supervision and has already surrendered his passport. His travel will be restricted to the Southern California area only.

Petty also can’t use drugs, even marijuana from legal dispensaries in L.A. He has another hearing scheduled for March 23.







Nicki’s husband’s rap sheet includes a 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape. He served almost 4 years in NY state prison for the crime and was required to register as a sex offender. If convicted on the federal charge for failure to register, Kenneth, 37, faces up to 10 years in prison.

