Reality Show Alert!! #RHOA Kandi Burruss Lands ‘Old Lady Gang’ Spin Off…

NEWSFLASH!!! Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has landed yet another Bravo spin off!

The popular “housewife” and her husband Todd Tucker are currently in pre-production for a Vanderpump Rules type show featuring their Atlanta restaurant ‘Old Lady Gang.’

Details below…

If you follow me on YouTube, you may have caught my hints over the past few weeks about an OLG spin-off.

Well it’s finally been confirmed that the show is in pre-production and will be called “Old Lady Gang”.

Rodney Ho of the AJC reports that Bravo is about to begin production on the latest “Real Housewives of Atlanta” spin-off and according to the Georgia film office, the name has been confirmed to be “Old Lady Gang”.

It’s an echo of the now former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurant spin-off series “Vanderpump Rules,” which has now gone on for eight seasons and 146 episodes.

Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker opened their first location in Castleberry Hill back in 2016 after Kandi’s mom Joyce Jones and aunts Nora and Bertha won the hearts of RHOA fans.

The restaurant was named OLG (short for “Old Lady Gang”) in honor of Mama Joyce and her two sisters.

The first location was a hit so the family business opened a second location in East Point and a third smaller version inside State Farm Arena.

Bravo has not made an official announcement so it’s unclear if this series will focus exclusively on the main restaurant or will cover all three locations.







Kandi is winning when it comes to spin-offs. “Old Lady Gang” marks her fifth spin-off on Bravo since joining the show in 2009. Burruss’ other shows were The Kandi Factory,Kandi’s Wedding, Kandi’s Ski Trip, Kandi Koated Nights.

Congrats to Kandi and Todd on their latest spin off!

Will you be tuning in for “The Old Lady Gang”?