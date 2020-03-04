Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta appeared on this morning’s episode of Power105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

The “OG Housewife” covered several topics during the show, including her friendship with Wendy Williams, the reports that she “spat” on fellow cast mate Kenya Moore, and her thoughts on this season of the popular reality show. Leakes also shares her thoughts on the upcoming RHOA reunion.

Details + watch full interview below…

Nene shares her thoughts on several topics but a hot button topic was fellow cast mate, Kenya Moore, who has accused Leakes of spitting on her. Nene states that she feels Kenya is good for the show but she doesn’t necessarily like her…

“I don’t like her in real life. I don’t think she’s a good person and I think that she does things for the show, which is okay, but I think that you don’t have to do all of that. You don’t have to hit below the belt, be super nasty. I don’t think any of that necessary to be on the show.”

On #SpitGate controversy…

“I didn’t spit on her. Now, I will spit on her, but I didn’t. I did the motion like I should spit on you.”

Nene also offered up a bit of shade about Kenya’s marriage to Marc Daly. I’ve always suspected that the “marriage” was a sham and it seems that Leakes feels the same. In the interview, Leakes publicly questioned the the authenticity of Moore’s marriage to now-estranged husband, Marc Daly because of the “mean spirited” antics she played on the show regarding other couples.







On the upcoming season 12 reunion…

I’m coming with guns blazing hunni!

She continues…

I don’t like the reunion. It’s not a fun place. You get there at 6 o’clock in the morning, you’re there until almost at midnight. It’s very stressful. It’s like walking into the lions den. Everybody’s got something to say and all of the producers and executives are there so the girls are trying to prove themselves. They’re trying to step up, ‘I want my peach next year,’ they’re trying to make sure they have a position, and so people are nasty. It’s very nerve-recking to me.”

Nene also shares her thoughts on her renewed friendship with Wendy Williams. Several years ago, the pair fell out and there were reports that Williams put a halt to a talk show that was being developed for Leakes.

It was implied that perhaps Willam’s then husband, Kevin Hunter, may have played a part in stopping her bag, however Nene shares that she and Wendy are in a good spot and that she has never bothered to speak with her about it.

Full interview below…

What did you think about Nene’s appearance on The Breakfast Club?