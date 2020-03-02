5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 12 Episode 16 | In The Name of Charity + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 16th episode of their 12th season last night (March 1, 2020) and it seems the season has finally gotten a bit interesting!

This week’s episode is entitled, ‘In the Name of Charity’ as Kenya Moore’s “husband” Marc hosts a charity function that apparently causes chaos in their “relationship”.

Bravo synopsis:

Cynthia hosts a baby shower for Eva and hopes for an afternoon of love and light despite lingering tensions in the group. When the fun and games are over, Kenya makes a bold request of Tanya, while Kandi will do whatever it takes to get the role of a lifetime. Nene calls on an old friend for advice. Kenya helps her husband plan a charity event, but the distance between them reaches a breaking point.

Eva’s baby shower…

Despite her pretending to go into labor 2 episodes ago, it seems Eva is still VERY much pregnant on episode 16. Marcille’s partner in crime, Cynthia Bailey, plays host for an epic baby shower filled with lots of sunflowers and shade.

All of the cast attend the function, which is held at Eva’s friend’s house. Nene hits her confessional to address the elephant in the room, stating that no one has ever actually been to Eva’s house.

She also throws a bit of shade towards Marcille, stating that it’s a known fact that Eva has lived in several places over the years. Despite the shade, the ladies seem to get mostly get along and Kandi even encourages her friend Kenya to make amends with Tanya Sam with a side conversation.

Kenya says she has decided to put her pride aside for the sake of her husband’s event, so she asks Tanya to let bygones be bygones and says she wants Tanya and Paul to attend Marc’s event.

While Tanya says she’s cool with attending, she’s certain that her fiancè Paul, will not be there… adding that Kenya targeted him and he’s not too pleased about it. Kenya seems to feel that Tanya is being selfish by keeping her husband away for the men’s event, however anyone with common sense can understand her point.

Tanya tells Kenya to go ahead and send the invite, but she’s not too hopeful that Paul will be on board.

Kandi’s “stud” performance…

Kandi is moving forward with her acting ambitions and she decides to “practice” for an upcoming audition. Burruss has her eye on a role in Showtime’s popular series “The Chi” and the part calls for a “stud” i.e. masculine female.

Kandi’s team tells her that she should have no problem with portraying the role, as she “exudes” masculine energy anyway. Burruss seems stunned by the statements, but her staff reminds her of how she used to dress during her days in Xscape.

Nevertheless, Kandi is barefaced with not even a drop of concealer and her attire consists of a paid overcoat, tight shirt and combat boots. I guess that’s a stud uniform… but what do I know?

The scene calls for Kandi to be intimate with another woman and her friend Carmon implies that it should be a breeze since Kandi definitely knows how to kiss a woman. When asked how Todd feels, Kandi says he would probably have an issue if her scene was with a man… but with a woman? He’s unbothered.

On a related note, Kandi feels that Todd is pushing the issue on opening new businesses and she feels they already have too much on their plate i.e. Todd’s booming restaurant business, Kandi’s multiple businesses and a new baby on the way.







Cynthia seeks relationship advice…

Kenya pays a visit to lake Bailey where she and Cynthia discuss their relationship issues over wine.

Cynthia admits she’s been a bit overwhelmed about her love life as she and Mike Hill recently bumped heads. Bailey seems to feel that they both need help being better communicators and she’s also feeling ‘somekindaway’ about his past.

Kenya admits that she’s having similar issues with Marc Daly. They often argue and her solution is avoidance. Moore offers advice to Cynthia telling her that she needs to be sure that this is who she wants to marry.

Cynthia says that Mike is a good man, but Kenya reminds her of Mike’s cheating past, stating “does a good man cheat?”

Watching the scene was a bit cringeworthy, especially because we have all witnessed how Kenya and Marc interact. She admits that she’s going through a lot in her marriage and needs to fix some things.

Kenya says she doesn’t want to be single, so I assume she prefers to be in a “relationship” with someone who seemingly doesn’t give a damn about her.

Sadly, Kenya’s statement offers a bit of insight into her state of mind.

Moving on.

Nene gets advice from Wendy Williams…

Nene seeks advice from her friend Wendy Williams on how she should handle Kenya. She’s a bit apprehensive about going on the girl’s trip, and hopes to get some guidance about managing the drama.

Leakes reveals that she’s reached out to Kenya and even offered an olive branch, but Kenya never responded. She says she’s moved step by step with each of the ladies to be in a better place, but Kenya prefers to keep the drama going.

In the midst of her advice, Wendy also tries to get Nene to spill tea on her fellow cast mates to no avail. The talk show hosts says she heard “through the blogs” that Kandi and Todd were going through something and Nene denies it.

Williams advice to Nene is to let Kenya “bury herself” as the truth always comes to light. While Kenya seems to want to keep the beef going despite any actions on Nene’s part to squash their beef, Wendy advises Nene to offer “friendship and love” instead of fighting.

We will soon see how that works out.







Marc’s Charity Function…

Marc Daly makes another rare appearance where he totally embarrasses his “wife”. Kenya takes charge during her husband’s charity event, as she wants to be seen as the perfect wife. However, things don’t quite go as planned.

Marc doesn’t seem to be here for all the fanfare of the cameras and he’s serious about his cause. On the other hand, Kenya seems to be serious about seating arrangements.

Tanya Sam arrives solo and Kenya makes a big deal about her sitting with Porsha. I assume Kenya wanted to “punish” her for not brining her husband. Moore also forced Marlo and her two nephews to seat in the back with people that she didn’t know.

Marlo got so fed up that she got up to leave, but the ladies persuaded her to stay. Marc tells Marlo that he had her seated next to Nene, which was a direct contradiction to where Kenya placed her.

Way too much going on.

Meanwhile, Kenya decides to vent to Kandi about how “entitled” all of the women are… especially Marlo, who brought her nephews without purchasing a ticket. However, Marc seems pleased that Marlo brought her Nephews, because it enforces his goal of mentorship.

Producers also captured quite a bit of Marc’s flippant commentary and it seems he’s not happy with married life. In addition, Marc says that he’s DONE with being filmed and it’s the last time y’all will ever see him.

The day after the charity event, Marc and Kenya issued separate statements stating that they were divorcing.

*cue the violins*

What did you think about this week’s episode?