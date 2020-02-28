Snoop Dogg’s RED TABLE TALK Interview Was Ultimately Disappointing… (FULL VIDEO)

Jada Pinkett Smith claims she was distraught after Snoop Dogg criticized Gayle King for asking about Kobe Bryant’s past sexual assault case during an interview that aired following his death.

The entertainer’s subsequent apology, which came a day after he returned to social media to further disrespect King by referring her a “70 year old woman,” seems to have appeased some, but his appearance on Smith’s Red Table Talk was clearly just damage control.



For the record, Red Table Talk has now become the premiere place for celebrity damage control, particularly for Black celebs entangled in drama.

The outlet is now considered a “safe space” for celebs to appear with no fear of answering the tough questions that a traditional news outlet would ask.

Being that Smith herself is considered an “A-List” celebrity, who is married to one of the biggest stars in the world, she clearly emphasizes with her guests on a level where they feel comfortable opening up.

That being said… we get absolutely NOTHING from the interview with Snoop accept for a chance to hear a fluff piece on how his original statement was “bad” and “damaging” to black women, while also giving him an opportunity to justify it. I am not pleased.

Snoop was placated and offered a platform to basically withhold his stance about the issue at hand. He said what he said and he meant it. Snoop only apologized because he was feeling the heat. Period.

Snoop says that more people were for him than against him and that he was merely trying to "protect" Vanessa Bryant and her kids.







Snoop says that more people were for him than against him and that he was merely trying to “protect” Vanessa Bryant and her kids.

Smith says in the beginning of the interview that Snoop’s words “took the power flow away from me, away from Willow, away from my mother” but she never fully address the issue it hand.

I’m totally disappointed that Jada and her mother didn’t take the opportunity discuss how easy it is for Black men to denigrate Black women without any repercussions. Snoop even admits that his change of heart only occurred after he received a call from his mother, who told him that he was raised better, which prompted him to publish the video apology.

Iyanla Vanzant and Jamele Hill both appear briefly to offer their thoughts but their commentary is surface level and clearly meant to substantiate Snoop’s forced apology.

For the record, I don’t think Snoop should be “canceled” but I do feel he hasn’t taken any accountability for his actions.

The interview served it’s purpose, in that it offered Snoop a chance to APPEAR apologetic towards his target audience and I guess that’s all that matters.

For the record, Jada said she’d extended an invitation to King to join the conversation and Snoop also noted that he had reached out to King several times to no avail.

What are your thoughts about Snoop’s RED TABLE TALK interview?